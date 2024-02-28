'They didn't think that we'd do it': IDF spokesperson on war goals and gains

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spoke about the military's objectives and challenges, as well as successes so far, during the World Zionist Organization (WZO) Emergency Conference.

"We are dismantling the military framework of Hamas from the north to the south. We already dismantled 18 battalions out of 24 and we are finishing the others, the last four are in Rafah," Hagari began with the war goal to dismantle the terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 attack, as well as upcoming operation to its last stronghold in the southernmost area of Gaza.

Rafah was explain was important due to the presence of hostages in the area, one of the two primary war goals, along with the last Hamas battalions. Hagari reiterated that the war was to ensure October 7 "never happens again."

The spokesperson also stated that Rafah was used as a weapon smuggling route, both underground through tunnels and above ground. Thus, the IDF were "setting the conditions so proliferation of arms will be decrease."

In order to operate in Rafah, the IDF would talk with the Egyptians to maintain "a great relationship" and listen to their interests, so it would "serve both countries."

Furthermore, Hagari stated that the IDF "cannot conduct an operation with 1.4 million people in Rafah," addressing concerns by the international community. As such, there will be a "movement of people to a safer zone" where they will be provided "with food, medical care, hospital, field hospitals," so that the operation can be carried out.

“We are fighting against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. Our aim in this war, our main mission, is to rescue our hostages but also make sure that the citizens of Gaza are free from Hamas," the IDF spokesperson reiterated.

"We need to make sure that Hamas is dismantled in a military way, not in an ideological way, because you cannot demolish an idea. You can demolish the military framework, so they will not have the capability to do what they did and use the Gazans," he explained.

“You can see two things in Hamas’ philosophy: the cruelness and brutality of ISIS, that was emphasized on the 7th of October, which is the most documented massacre in world history," Hagari continued.

"When Hamas finished this cruelty, they went into Gaza, and did the other thing in their philosophy: used the Gazans as a human shield," he added.

“Gaza is one of the hardest arenas of fighting in the world, and the IDF is doing professional work in an area which is so crowded, with 500 kilometers of tunnels, with terrorists that are so vicious, using hospitals, using schools, using mosques… using their own people as human shields, and we are overcoming all of the above and fighting them and dismantling them," the spokesperson described.

"They didn't think, they didn't imagine, that we'll get to Shifa. They didn't imagine that we will be in Khan Yunis. They didn't imagine that we'd fight inside the tunnels. They didn't think that we'd do it. Even other enemies around us didn't think we'll be there, but we'll be there. We'll be there until our hostages are home and until we dismantle this military framework… we'll do it on every one of our borders, pushing back our enemies, so there'll be no 7th of October," he stated.

“This war, it's gonna be a long war. The war for legitimacy… We're conducting all the visits of thousands of journalists and leaders in the communities that were hit from the 7th of October," Hagari said toward the end of his speech.

"We need to make sure that the world remembers our just war. We need to make sure that they remember that Hamas is using its own people as human shields, and we need to do it again and again. Until we win this war and we'll prevail," he concluded.