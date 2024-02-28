Hamas demands release of leader Marwan Barghouti in ceasefire talks

In the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based terror group is insisting on the release of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Fatah leader currently serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli prison.

According to a reports, Palestinian leadership sees Barghouti as a key figure in any potential peace negotiations and demands his release as part of any agreement.

Barghouti is a well-known Palestinian political figure who gained prominence during the First and Second Intifadas. Initially supportive of the peace process, Barghouti later became disillusioned and emerged as a leader of the Second Intifada from the West Bank. He was associated with Tanzim, a paramilitary group affiliated with Fatah.

Israeli authorities have labeled Barghouti as a terrorist, accusing him of orchestrating numerous attacks, including suicide bombings, targeting both civilians and military personnel.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

In 2002, he was arrested by the Israel Defense Forces in Ramallah and subsequently tried and convicted on multiple counts of murder, resulting in five life sentences.

Despite being incarcerated, Barghouti continues to wield significant influence within the Fatah movement, sparking speculation about his potential as a unifying candidate to succeed Mahmoud Abbas as the leader of the Palestinian Authority.