IDF establishes mental health services for troops amid war efforts

In response to the ongoing conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are ramping up their efforts to provide crucial mental health support to soldiers on the front lines.

Major General Michel Janko, head of the Technology and Logistics Division (ATL), announced the establishment of a new mental health services center aimed at addressing the psychological needs of IDF personnel facing the rigors of warfare.

Janko emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health amidst the challenges of combat operations, stating, "The Technology and Logistics Division began the process of improving the response to all IDF servicemen, as part of the process it was decided to establish the mental health center with the understanding that we are aware of the effects of war on the mind and the difficulties that arise from it." The center, slated to open on Thursday, will serve as a comprehensive hub offering various services including a permanent family center, a combat response unit, and a post-trauma treatment clinic for regular servicemen.

IDF Spokesperson

Throughout the conflict, the IDF's mental health system has been actively engaged, providing vital support to combatants grappling with complex and traumatic situations. Lt. Col. Prof. Elon Glazberg the Chief Medical Officer said, "from the first moment of the war, mental health was present in the torture from the field to the home front."

IDF Spokesperson

The center's resources will be dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality mental health services to both regular and reserve IDF servicemen.

In addition to the center, the IDF has launched a 24/7 call center to provide emergency medical assistance, ensuring that soldiers have access to comprehensive care addressing both physical and mental well-being amidst the challenges of combat operations.