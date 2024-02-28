IDF says dozens of terrorists eliminated across Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES
Overnight, Israeli strikes reportedly hit Hezbollah targets in Syria and Lebanon. Meanwhile, talks for increased humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations continued across the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian reports of heavy artillery fire overnight in the Khan Yunis area. In addition, the Syrian Defense Ministry claimed an Israeli airstrike hit targets who were reportedly members of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
U.S. reportedly considering airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Israeli defense minister speaks to U.S. counterpart, discuss Gaza war goals and achievements
"In discussing the hostage crisis, Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of U.S. leadership and international pressure to achieving a framework that will enable the return of hostages," the Israeli defense ministry described the phone call in a statement.
"The parties also discussed the northern arena, with Minister Gallant detailing ongoing attacks conducted by Hezbollah on Israel’s northern communities. The State of Israel will not tolerate threats against its citizens and violations of its sovereignty, and will take the measures required to ensure their security," the statement added.
"The Minister concluded the call by expressing his appreciation to the Secretary for his commitment to Israel’s security, and reflecting the Administration’s support and partnership."
U.S. fears Israel planning to launch Lebanon ground operation in late spring - report
IDF destroyed tunnel shafts and rocket launching pits, eliminated dozens of terrorists in Gaza over past day
"IDF troops are continuing to operate in Zaytun. Over the past day, the troops killed terrorists, destroyed tunnel shafts, and located numerous weapons. Two terrorist cells that fired at IDF troops were identified and an aircraft was directed to eliminate the cells," the military stated in a daily update.
New Zealand designated entirety of Hamas as terrorist entity, expanding previous decision on solely military wing
"What happened on 7 October reinforces we can no longer distinguish between the military and political wings of Hamas. The organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks," New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said in a statement.
A statement on behalf of the government explained that the expanded designation would freeze "any assets of the terrorist entity in New Zealand. It also makes it a criminal offence to carry out property or financial transactions with them or provide material support."
Palestinians report a death from IDF fire during clashes in the West Bank
Syrian opposition media reports 8 dead and wounded from attack in Damascus, at least 2 targets were Hezbollah members with Syrian citizenship