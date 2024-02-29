U.S. reportedly considering airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza

The United States is reportedly considering airdropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The report from U.S. news outlet Axios highlights that preliminary discussions on the option have only recently begun, with no decisions yet made. However, it signals the growing concern within the Biden administration about the humanitarian situation in the enclave, as overland aid deliveries have reduced by nearly half in February over the month of January.

USAID administrator Samantha Power has been visiting the region this week to explore options for increasing aid to Gaza. She met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss how to alleviate the bottleneck of aid trucks at the current entry points to Gaza — via Egypt at the Rafah crossing, and the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel. The Israeli war cabinet recently approved a decision to open a new entry point that would speed up delivery to the northern half of Gaza, where concerns of food insecurity are highest.

Power also visited Jordan, which recently conducted its own airdrop in coordination with Egypt and France, with ruler King Abdullah even taking part in the flight.

The slowing of the aid delivery has come amid heightened security risks to the trucks themselves, as Gaza's civilian police force that was tasked with guarding the deliveries have recently vanished. A report blamed the Israeli army for targeting the blue-uniformed police officers on duty, while the Israel Defense Force maintains that the civilian police employed by the Hamas regime are working in conjunction with the terror group. Photos and videos have circulated of armed men seizing the aid trucks, and security sources have told i24NEWS that Hamas is known to have been stealing aid trucks almost immediately upon entering the Strip.

Washington is exploring ways to stave off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including the announcement of $53 million in aid to UN agencies like the World Food Programme — although it is not renewing funding to UNRWA, which it suspended in January after severe allegations of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian affairs taking part in the October 7 massacre.