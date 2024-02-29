'We have the Israelis exactly where we want them': Sinwar tells leaders abroad - report

Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, conveyed a message to the terror group’s leadership in Qatar that “we have the Israelis right where we want them,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report cited “people informed” about a meeting that took place earlier in February, during which the senior Hamas leadership discussed concerns that it was losing the ground battle in Gaza as its strongholds were overrun and its operatives killed, but Sinwar thought otherwise.

“Don’t worry, we have the Israelis right where we want them,” WSJ described a message that arrived from Sinwar in Gaza via courier.

“Hamas’s fighters, the Al-Qassam Brigades, were doing fine,” the message continued, reportedly upbeat.

According to Sinwar’s message, he was ready for an expected assault on Rafah and specified that high civilian casualties would only add to the terror group’s war goal, to put international pressure on Israel and for Hamas to survive the conflict.

WSJ described Sinwar’s strategy as surviving the war and declaring a “historic victory,” after leading the largest killing of Israelis and Jews since the Holocaust then outlasting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation, since Hamas would be seen as “the leadership of the Palestinian national cause.”

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The WSJ reported that Hamas tactics on the ground also changed since the last ceasefire in November, which moved from large firefights to small-case ambushes, described as “using tools ranging from rocket-propelled grenades to recorded voices of hostages to lure Israeli troops into traps.”

According to the report, Israeli military personnel were also concerned that even while winning on the battlefield it may not end up leading to the defeat of Hamas, which is Israel’s war goal alongside returning the hostages taken captive on October 7.