Hamas health ministry says Gaza death toll passes 30,000

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Thursday that the number of fatalities in the Palestinian enclave during the war with Israel has cleared the 30,000 mark.

Israel has repeatedly stated that figures from Hamas-ran institutions should not be taken at face value as they make up part of the terrorist group's strategy of psychological warfare.

"The number of martyrs exceeds 30,000," a ministry statement said. It added that the toll includes at least 79 deaths reported overnight. The statement failed to specify the combatant to civilian ratio.

The war started on October 7, when thousand of jihadists ploughed through the border and killed over 1,200 Israelis, taking hundreds hostage, in the deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.