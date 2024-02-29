Iran gives Hezbollah green light to increase attacks in case of Rafah operation

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has reportedly given Hezbollah a "green light" to escalate attacks against Israel in the event of an IDF ground operation in Rafah.

According to the Turkish outlet Arabic Post, which cited multiple Iranian and IRGC sources, the instruction was given by the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah when they met in Beirut earlier this week.

Read the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war >>

In the meeting, Qaani reportedly agreed on the need to prepare for a possible wide-scale Israeli operation in Lebanon, which would draw a harsh response from the Iran-backed proxy.

The possibility of an Israeli ground incursion in Lebanon was highlighted in a new report citing U.S. officials who said the possible operation has been added to daily intelligence briefings. The American assessment is that Israel would broaden its offensive on its northern border after concluding a ground maneuver in Rafah that would lead to a downsizing of the fighting in Gaza. Such an offensive could begin in the late spring or early summer.

Officials in Washington are divided on whether Israel would truly seek to launch its first incursion into Lebanon since the 2006 war, or whether the aggressive rhetoric is aimed at propelling a diplomatic resolution to the current deadly state of attrition on the Israel-Lebanon border, which sees near-daily exchanges of fire.

To that end, Nasrallah reportedly asked Qaani to send more short and medium-range ballistic missiles to Lebanon, in addition to drones and Russian surveillance and communication systems. According to sources cited by the Arabic Post, Russia will provide Hezbollah with surveillance ships and anti-ship missiles, as part of its exchange with Iran which will send missiles to Moscow.

An Iranian source close to Hezbollah told the Arabic Post that the weapons deliveries could begin in the coming days, crossing via Syria. On Thursday, a vehicle was reportedly targeted in an airstrike on the Syria-Lebanon border, and the past week has seen targeted airstrikes attributed to Israel in that area and in the Damascus region. Though the Israeli army refrains from commenting on individual attacks, the IDF has in the past acknowledged targeting Hezbollah-related infrastructure in Syria and actively targets weapons shipments across the border.