Aerial footage shows deadly stampede during aid distribution in Gaza

A violent incident unfolded in northern Gaza Strip on Thursday as humanitarian aid was being delivered residents, the Israeli military reported, subsequently releasing aerial footage of the deadly stampede.

“During the incident, dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries as a result of pushing and trampling,” a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said.

The military added that following the violent commotion, some Palestinians began to move toward Israeli forces in the area in a way that “endangered” the safety of troops, who opened fire.

Various Palestinian outlets and social media accounts reported conflicting information about the death toll.

The incident is under investigation.