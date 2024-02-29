U.S. 'looking into' deadly incident in Gaza, spokesperson says

Washington on Thursday voiced concern over a deadly incident in the Gaza Strip at an aid distribution point.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said “This is a serious incident & we are looking into the reports. We mourn the loss of innocent life & recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families.”

Israel said the causes for Palestinian deaths at an aid distribution point where due to a stampede and Hamas gunmen firing into the crowd.