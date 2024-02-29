2 Israelis killed in West Bank terror shooting, Palestinian assailant neutralized
The latest terrorist attack saw two Israelis gunned down at a gas station near the community of Eli
Matthias Inbari24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar
A Palestinian terrorist murdered two Israelis at a gas station near the West Bank community of Eli on Thursday, authorities confirmed, in the latest such incident.
The terrorists were shot dead at the scene.
The attack occurred at the site of last year's terror massacre that saw four Israelis slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists.
