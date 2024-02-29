New evidence: Spokesperson says IDF did not fire on Gaza aid convoy

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the media this evening, shedding light on an incident involving a humanitarian aid convoy in northern Gaza earlier today and emphasizing the IDF's commitment to providing assistance to the region amidst ongoing conflict.

"This morning, the IDF coordinated a convoy of 38 trucks to deliver vital humanitarian aid to the residents of northern Gaza. This aid, originating from Egypt, underwent rigorous security screening at the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing in Israel before being transported into Gaza for distribution by private contractors," Rear Admiral Hagari stated.

"Tragically, as the convoy made its way toward Gazans in need, it was besieged by thousands of individuals. Some resorted to violence, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries," he explained.

Clarifying the sequence of events, Hagari emphasized, "At 4:40 a.m., the initial aid truck began its journey through a humanitarian corridor secured by the IDF. Our tanks and UAVs were deployed to ensure the convoy's safe passage to its destination in northern Gaza."

Contrary to some reports, Hagari asserted that the IDF did not initiate any attacks on the aid convoy. "Our priority remains the provision of humanitarian assistance while safeguarding all parties involved," he stressed.

The incident underscores the complex challenges of delivering aid amidst conflict. Hagari presented new video evidence, demonstrating the IDF's cautious response to the situation. "Our tanks attempted to disperse the mob with warning shots and ultimately retreated to avoid further harm," he explained.

Rejecting accusations of a civilian massacre, Hagari reaffirmed the IDF's adherence to international law and rules of engagement. "No IDF strike targeted the aid convoy. Our mission was solely to facilitate the safe delivery of aid to Gaza's civilians," he reiterated.

"We recognize the suffering of innocent Gazans and remain committed to expanding our humanitarian efforts," Hagari stated. "Our war is against Hamas, not the people of Gaza. We are actively working with humanitarian organizations and the international community to address aid distribution challenges within Gaza."