IDF reports overnight strikes in southern Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES
The Israeli military said to have struck Hezbollah targets overnight; rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel in early hours of Friday
Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
As hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border area continue, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight reported striking Hezbollah targets in the area of the Ayta ash Shab village in southern Lebanon.
At 6:47 am (local time) on Friday rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel.
