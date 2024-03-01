IDF reports overnight strikes in southern Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES

The Israeli military said to have struck Hezbollah targets overnight; rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel in early hours of Friday

As hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border area continue, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight reported striking Hezbollah targets in the area of the Ayta ash Shab village in southern Lebanon.

At 6:47 am (local time) on Friday rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel.

50 Palestinian inmates get released from West Bank prison

Explaining the decision, security forces cited lack of space in the facility, while minister Ben Gvir insists it's a gesture of good will ahead of Ramadan.

View of the Ofer military prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 25, 2019.Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
