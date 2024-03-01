France's Macron demands 'truth and justice' over deadly Gaza aid incident

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for "truth and justice" regarding the role of Israeli soldiers in the deadly incident in Gaza that is said to have killed over 100 people.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Macron said: "Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763354898119229476 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Beijing earlier on Friday strongly condemned the incident as well. "China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. "We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured."

“China urges the relevant parties, especially Israel, to cease fire and end the fighting immediately, earnestly protect civilians’ safety, ensure that humanitarian aid can enter, and avoid an even more serious humanitarian disaster,” Mao added.

Hamas blamed the Israel Defense Forces for the deaths, but the Israeli military stated that most of the casualties were caused by a stampede.

"As the convoy made its way toward Gazans in need, it was besieged by thousands of individuals. Some resorted to violence, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries," said the IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his "shock" over the situation. He said that the incident would require an effective independent investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Washington said it was looking into the reports of the incident: "We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763349928904998988 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• New evidence: Spokesperson says IDF did not fire on Gaza aid convoy >>

• U.S. 'looking into' deadly incident in Gaza, spokesperson says >>

• Hamas' Sinwar "pleased with Gaza conflict progress," WSJ reports >>