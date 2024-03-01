EU resumes UNRWA funding with initial $54 million payment

The European Commission announced Friday it cleared a $54 million payment to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which was under review following Israel revealing the agency's staff participated in the October 7 atrocities.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters the funds would be released "early next week" after UNRWA agreed to a "series of conditions" including an EU-led audit, with a further 32 million euros to follow later.

EU commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said that UNRWA's alleged commitment to "introduce robust measures to prevent possible misconduct & minimize risk of allegations is welcome."

UNRWA employs around 12,000 individuals in Gaza. According to Israeli intelligence, approximately 10 percent of UNRWA workers were found to have affiliations, often political, with Hamas. However, the number directly linked to the militant wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was smaller.