Israel says no more talks until Hamas provides list of living hostages - report

Israel relayed to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Friday the message that it refused to hold further negotiations over a hostage deal until Hamas provide a list of living hostages. The report from well-known Israeli journalist Barak Ravid also said that Israel urged Hamas to submit a "serious" and realistic proposal regarding the terrorists it seeks to see freed in the deal.

Egyptian, Qatari and US negotiators met in Doha earlier this week for talks in the latest effort to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, however progress proved allusive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a military operation into Rafah, on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, would put Israel within weeks of "total victory" over Hamas whose October 7 atrocities triggered the war.

He dismissed the Hamas demand that Israel withdraw the troops from Gaza as "delusional."