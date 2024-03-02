Talks seeking to secure the Israel-Hamas deal appear to be on track following the deadly Gaza aid incident, the United States officials familiar with the negotiations told CNN.

Earlier Israeli reports suggested that Israel put the talks on hold demanding Hamas to provide the list of the hostages that are still alive. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the terrorist group's “delusional.”

Parties have sought to finalize the deal before Ramadan, citing potential rise in tensions around the holy month observed by Muslims starting from March 10.

