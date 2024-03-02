'Large number of gunshot wounds' among casualties in Gaza aid incident - UN

A United Nations (UN) team visiting a Gaza hospital reported “a large number of gunshot wounds” among dozens of Palestinians being treated after getting wounded earlier on Thursday during what Israel says was a stampede that occurred during the aid delivery in Gaza City.

“Al-Shifa hospital has reportedly admitted more than 700 people who were injured yesterday, about 200 of whom are still being hospitalized,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General. The medical staff said they received over 70 bodies of those killed in the incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763433533069037585 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UN staff is said to have spent over two hours at the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where they delivered medication and fuel.

According to Dujarric's statement, the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA), World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) representatives reported “there was a large number of gunshot wounds." The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General did not know if the UN team was able to examine the bodies of those killed.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Earlier on Friday, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said he was "appalled by the tragic human toll of the conflict in Gaza," citing the figures provided by the Hamas-run health ministry: "more than 30,000 people reportedly killed and over 70,000 injured."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763398908527493548 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• New evidence: Spokesperson says IDF did not fire on Gaza aid convoy >>

• Biden says U.S. military to airdrop food, supplies into Gaza >>

• France's Macron demands 'truth and justice' over deadly Gaza aid incident >>