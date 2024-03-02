Israel-Hamas talks to resume in Cairo on Sunday - report

Negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal are due to resume on Sunday, two Egyptian sources told Reuters, highlighting the ongoing efforts to secure the deal before Ramadan that starts on March 10.

The deadly Gaza aid incident that Israel stated was a stampede did not "slow down the talks, but instead pushed negotiators to hasten to preserve progress," according to the report.

IDF Spokesperson

The parties are said to have agreed on the duration of a Gaza ceasefire as well as hostage and prisoner releases. The sources added that the completion of the deal requires an agreement on the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from northern Gaza and a return of its residents.

A Palestinian official familiar with mediation efforts did not immediately confirm the Cairo talks to Reuters, but said: "When it comes to ending the war and pulling out forces out of Gaza, gaps remain unbridged."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763602784018964517 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Washington has consistently stressed it seeks to secure the deal before Ramadan.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki echoed the hope that a deal would be agreed in time for the holy month in Islam. "We hope that we will be able to achieve a ceasefire before Ramadan, we hope to be able to achieve one today, yesterday, but we have failed," he said.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Read more stories like this >>

• France's Macron demands 'truth and justice' over deadly Gaza aid incident >>

• New evidence: Spokesperson says IDF did not fire on Gaza aid convoy >>

• Biden says U.S. military to airdrop food, supplies into Gaza >>