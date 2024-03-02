U.S. begins airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza

The U.S. has carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Saturday.

Washington officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said supplies included 66 total bundles and included 38,000 meals dropped for people of Gaza.

"We conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza involving three US Air Force C-130s to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," a Central Command official was quoted as saying.

