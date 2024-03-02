IDF announces deaths of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 245

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the deaths of three soldiers during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, bringing the total number of troops killed in the ground offensive against Hamas to 245.

The fallen soldiers were named as Sgt. Dolev Malka, 19, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion, from Shlomi; Sgt. Afik Tery, 19, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion, from Rehovot; Sgt. Inon Yitzhak, 19, Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion, from Mitzpe Ramon.

In addition to the fatalities, 14 other soldiers were wounded, with six of them sustaining serious injuries, following a blast in a booby-trapped building in the Khan Younis area. The structure, rigged with explosive devices both inside and outside, was targeted by the troops during their operation.

According to an initial probe by the IDF, the soldiers entered the two-story building, triggering the explosives which resulted in the casualties. Two soldiers were trapped inside following the blast, prompting the dispatch of the Air Force’s search and rescue Unit 669 to the scene.