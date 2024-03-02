IDF deepens entry of ground troops into Gaza - Arab reports | LIVE UPDATES

Hamas, Qatari, and American delegations are in Cairo to continue negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage deal

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks reportedly entered the Hamad area of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the ground maneuver started, deepening its fight against terrorist factions. The Israeli Air Force also carried out extensive airstrikes in Khan Yunis. 

Meanwhile, ceasefire and hostage negotiations are resuming in Cairo, though Israel has not sent a delegation to take part. 

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

UN Security Council releases statement on Gaza aid incident with large casualties

To read more, CLICK HERE.

Ceasefire talks continue in Cairo

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar, and the United States have arrived in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks according to Egyptian media. Israel did not send a delegation.

The Hamas delegation is headed by Khalil Al-Hiya, deputy head of Hamas in Gaza. Hamas says agreeing on a ceasefire in Gaza is "possible within 24 to 48 hours" if Israel agrees to its demands.

WATCH: How U.S. military cargo planes carried out first airdrop of aid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764193457231282587

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

CENTCOM releases photo of Houthi-hit vessel posing 'environmental risk'

(U.S. military's Central Command via AP)
This undated photo released Sunday, March 3, 2024, by the U.S. military's Central Command shows the Belize-flagged vessel Rubymar sinking in the Red Sea.(U.S. military's Central Command via AP)

To read more, CLICK HERE.

Palestinian reports of Hamas's delegation arriving in Cairo

IDF confirms expanding operations in Khan Yunis area, destroys 50 terrorist infrastructure targets in extensive attack

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip, during an extensive series of attacks in the Khan Yunis area.IDF Spokesperson

To read more, CLICK HERE.

Hezbollah claims to have fired a Burkan missile at Israeli 'post' on the border

Hamas to give answer on ceasefire-hostage deal without 'concessions' - report

To read more, CLICK HERE.

Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities

Palestinian report of an airstrike in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip with 4 dead

Canadian prime minister cancels event with Italian counterpart due to security concerns amid pro-Palestinian, anti-Trudeau protests

Pro-Palestinian protestor escorted out of event with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

IDF tanks surround building in Hamad area of the Gaza Strip - Palestinian reports

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

This article received 0 comments