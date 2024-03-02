IDF deepens entry of ground troops into Gaza - Arab reports | LIVE UPDATES
Hamas, Qatari, and American delegations are in Cairo to continue negotiations for a ceasefire-hostage deal
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks reportedly entered the Hamad area of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the ground maneuver started, deepening its fight against terrorist factions. The Israeli Air Force also carried out extensive airstrikes in Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, ceasefire and hostage negotiations are resuming in Cairo, though Israel has not sent a delegation to take part.
UN Security Council releases statement on Gaza aid incident with large casualties
Ceasefire talks continue in Cairo
Delegations from Hamas, Qatar, and the United States have arrived in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks according to Egyptian media. Israel did not send a delegation.
The Hamas delegation is headed by Khalil Al-Hiya, deputy head of Hamas in Gaza. Hamas says agreeing on a ceasefire in Gaza is "possible within 24 to 48 hours" if Israel agrees to its demands.
WATCH: How U.S. military cargo planes carried out first airdrop of aid
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764193457231282587
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
CENTCOM releases photo of Houthi-hit vessel posing 'environmental risk'
Palestinian reports of Hamas's delegation arriving in Cairo
IDF confirms expanding operations in Khan Yunis area, destroys 50 terrorist infrastructure targets in extensive attack
Hezbollah claims to have fired a Burkan missile at Israeli 'post' on the border
Hamas to give answer on ceasefire-hostage deal without 'concessions' - report
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Palestinian report of an airstrike in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip with 4 dead
Canadian prime minister cancels event with Italian counterpart due to security concerns amid pro-Palestinian, anti-Trudeau protests
Pro-Palestinian protestor escorted out of event with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden
IDF tanks surround building in Hamad area of the Gaza Strip - Palestinian reports
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities