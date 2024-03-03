Senior Hamas officials refused “any concession” requested by the U.S. and Israel in regards to the indirect ceasefire and hostage negotiations currently underway, as cited by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Osama Hamdan was one officials cited by the London-based Arabic newspaper, who confirmed there would be talks in Cairo on Sunday and Monday.

In addition, an Egyptian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the Hamas delegation will be headed by Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin to deliver a final answer on a second proposal put together by mediators in a Paris summit.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel cited sources in the Palestinian factions that said Hamas would reject Israel’s requests made as part of the negotiations, such as not allowing fighting age men to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File

Furthermore, a senior Hamas official was quoted as saying, "No details or information regarding the abductees will be given without a great price to be paid,” in regards to an Israeli request for a list of living and dead hostages being held by the terrorist factions in Gaza.

“Israel's condition for a list of living hostages in order to resume negotiations for a ceasefire cannot be a pressure,” the source told Al-Mayadeen.

According to the Al-Mayadeen report, a pro-Hezbollah channel, Israel insisted on keeping its forces in the Gaza Strip in a first phase of a ceasefire plan and Hamas refused as the terror group wanted a “comprehensive” ceasefire.

"The mediators will receive a message that the round of negotiations to be held in Cairo is the last chance to reach an agreement before the month of Ramadan, or this door will be closed, especially with an escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” the Hamas source concluded.