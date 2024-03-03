The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Sunday morning it expanded activity in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip, recently destroying dozens of terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The extensive series of airstrikes on about 50 targets was in order to create favorable conditions for the ground forces to enter the targeted area, clearing above and underground threats.

"Among the targets that were attacked were underground infrastructures, military buildings, anti-tank firing positions, booby-trapped buildings and gathering points of terrorists who posed a threat to the forces in the area," according to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Israeli military also stated it eliminated Hamas terrorists who had been operating from civilian facilities in the center of the populated area, during the extensive activity carried out in western Khan Yunis.

There were about 50 targets hit by the Israeli Air Force in about 6 minutes, accompanied by artillery fire, followed by a surprise assault by the ground forces in the area.

The statement concluded that the Nahal Brigade continued to operate in the center of the Gaza Strip and dozens of terrorists were eliminated in the area, as well as caches of weapons being located.