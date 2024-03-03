UN Security Council releases statement on Gaza aid incident with large casualties

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement on Saturday evening calling on "all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population of the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance" and to urgently increase aid deliveries to the war-torn territory.

“Deep concern" was expressed by UNSC member states over a fatal incident on Thursday, during which more than 100 Gazans are believed to have died when crowds rushed a humanitarian aid convoy.

The Israeli military said “residents surrounded the trucks and looted the supplies being delivered. As a result of the pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks, dozens of Gazans were killed and injured.”

Earlier language blamed the Israeli military explicitly for the humanitarian convoy disaster earlier this week, but was scratched and replaced with softer language. A Russian attempt to insert text calling for a ceasefire was reportedly also denied.

While the terrorist organization Hamas blamed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the tragedy, saying the troops fired on the crowd, and claimed over 115 were killed and over 700 people were wounded. However, no independent investigation of the incident occurred as of this time.

Israel promised to investigate the deadly incident, which has once again drawn attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. United Nations officials on Saturday stated that there were “a large number of gunshot wounds” among those being treated at the Al-Shifa hospital.

Meanwhile, the UNSC said it took “note of the fact that an Israeli investigation is underway" and "offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

IDF spokesman

On Friday, the United States blocked an earlier UN Security Council statement blaming Israel for the humanitarian disaster.

The statement concluded by urging Israel “to keep the crossings open to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, to facilitate the opening of additional crossings to meet large-scale humanitarian needs, and to support the rapid and safe delivery of relief items to the population throughout the Gaza Strip.”