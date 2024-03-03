Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is rejecting claims of intentional killings, as the army has concluded an initial review into the deadly incident on Thursday in which hundreds of Palestinians were killed during aid distribution.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement to international press on Sunday morning that the military has all of the necessary materials and will conduct a full investigation.

“The IDF has concluded an initial review of the unfortunate incident where Gazan civilians were trampled to death and injured as they charged to the aid convoy,” Hagari stated. “Our initial review has confirmed that no strike was carried out by the IDF towards the aid convoy.”

“The majority of Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of the stampede,” he explained.

Nevertheless, there was an incident involving IDF soldiers. Hagari described it as “following the warning shots fired to disperse the stampede, and after our forces had started retreating, several looters approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them. According to the initial review, the soldiers responded towards several individuals.”

“As a professional military committed to international law, we are committed to examining our operations thoroughly,” he added, saying the probe will be undertaken by an independent body.

IDF Spokesperson

“I want to make something clear: Our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. This is why we are facilitating aid; creating humanitarian corridors; establishing unilateral humanitarian pauses; and exercising caution in our use of force,” Hagari stated.

“Israel and the international community are working together to enable the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza,” the IDF spokesperson concluded, referring to a coordinated effort to airdrop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.