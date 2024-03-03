Grandson of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike - reports

The grandson of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike, Arabic media outlets reported on Sunday.

The reports said he was among the three Hezbollah members wiped out by an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, naming Nasrallah's grandson as Abbas Ahmed Khalil.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it had "struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in which a number of terrorists who launched rockets into Israeli territory were driving."

The statement added the jihadists were with the Iran-linked Imam Hossein Division, which operates under Hezbollah.