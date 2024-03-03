IDF drone footage shows Hamas terrorists sheltering in an ambulance

As IDF strikes a terrorist squad, surviving members seek shelter in an ambulance

Rocket launchers seized by the IDF
Rocket launchers seized by the IDFIsrael Defense Forces

Drone video published by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday showed members of a Hamas terror cell in Gaza taking shelter in an ambulance to evade an IDF strike. 

A Hamas terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile from close range toward an IDF unit; an IAF aircraft responded quickly, identifying and striking the cell. Several terrorists were eliminated in the strike, and the rest were seen escaping and hiding in an ambulance. 

