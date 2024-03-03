IDF drone footage shows Hamas terrorists sheltering in an ambulance
As IDF strikes a terrorist squad, surviving members seek shelter in an ambulance
i24NEWS
1 min read
Drone video published by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday showed members of a Hamas terror cell in Gaza taking shelter in an ambulance to evade an IDF strike.
A Hamas terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile from close range toward an IDF unit; an IAF aircraft responded quickly, identifying and striking the cell. Several terrorists were eliminated in the strike, and the rest were seen escaping and hiding in an ambulance.
