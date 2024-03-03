Hamas: No hostage deal without permanent ceasefire - report

In a significant development amid ongoing negotiations, Hamas, the terrorist group governing the Gaza Strip, has said that it will not agree to the release of hostages without Israel committing to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Citing a source within Hamas, CNN reported that the group is adamant about the cessation of hostilities as a prerequisite for any deal regarding the release of hostages.

According to the Hamas source, apart from the demand for a fixed truce, two other key points of contention preventing an agreement from being reached include the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from Gaza and the allowance for civilians to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Hamas has insisted on the provision of aid to both the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip before agreeing to any deal. This demand underscores the dire humanitarian situation in the region, which has been exacerbated by the recent escalation of conflict.

The report comes amidst intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages, with Egypt, Qatar, and the United States mediating in talks aimed at achieving a temporary truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

However, Israel's response to Hamas' demands has been less than satisfactory, leading to a stalemate in negotiations. Israel has sought specific assurances from Hamas regarding the release of hostages and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed in exchange.

After receiving an unsatisfactory response from Hamas, Israel has refrained from sending a negotiating team to continue talks in Cairo.