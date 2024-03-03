Sinwar tries to sabotage hostage deal, hopes to spark a regional conflagration during Ramadan - report

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza and the architect of the October 7 massacre, is deliberately sabotage ceasefire talks, out to set the Middle East aflame during Ramadan, an unnamed senior Israeli official told Hebrew-language media Sunday.

"Sinwar would rather escalate tensions in the Middle East, causing bloodshed and chaos in Gaza during Ramadan, than take the alternative of a six-week ceasefire and humanitarian aid that would significantly alleviate the suffering of Gazan civilians," the official told the Ynet news site.

Mossad Director David Barnea, heading the Israeli delegation to Qatar for negotiations on a potential hostage deal, was informed by the hosts that Hamas would not provide an updated list of living hostages, nor the criteria for the release of Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons under a prisoner exchange deal.