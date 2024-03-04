Heads of Israel's defense establishment hold situational assessment ahead of Ramadan | LIVE UPDATES
US CENTCOM commander concludes regional visit, wrapping up meetings in Israel
The IDF announced the death of Mahmoud Muhammad Abd Khad, a terrorist responsible for Hamas recruitment, in the central Gaza Strip. In addition, terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon was attacked.
In the West Bank, Israel said it demolished the home of the terrorist who killed Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina.
'Intense rhetoric' from Biden administration as VP Harris calls for ceasefire
Ceasefire deal could be reached before or during Ramadan - report
Biden refused to talk to Netanyahu after last week's Gaza aid trucks tragedy
US President Joe Biden reportedly refused to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the incident last week in which more than 100 Palestinians were killed in a stampede while looting aid trucks, according to Sky News Arabia.
Heads of IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet hold situational assessment ahead of Ramadan
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet security agency head Ronen Bar, and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai held a situational assessment to coordinate amid the security challenges facing Israel's defense establishment during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Foreign Minister Katz blasts UNRWA for report on Israeli abuses
Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned UNRWA for a report alleging Israel abused detainees.
"There is no limit to the audacity of this organization, dozens of whose employees took an active part in the October 7th massacre, thousands of them members of the terrorist organization Hamas and whose facilities were used as Hamas infrastructure," he said. "The UNRWA chairman who knew and kept quiet must resign. UNRWA will not remain in Gaza the day after. This is the swan song of the Hamas branch in the UN."
UNRWA accuses Israel of abusing detainees
An unpublished report compiled by UNRWA accuses Israel of abusing hundreds of Palestinian detainees, according to a report in the New York Times.
Some of the detainees, whose ages ranged from six to 82 years, allegedly died in custody.
IDF eliminates terror cell half an hour after launching rockets
The IDF released footage of an airstrike that killed terrorists responsible for firing rockets into southern Israel over the weekend.
Hamas official says ceasefire deal likely not before 1st week of Ramadan
Negotiators reported on slow progress in hostage release talks, the Wall Street Journal said.
A deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is unlikely, a Hamas official noted, instead placing the first week of Ramadan as a more realistic target for an agreement.
277 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday
According to a report in the New York Times, 277 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Out of a convoy of 16 trucks that entered on Saturday, only one made it through, the rest were picked clean by locals in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp.
Palestinian reports: 16-year-old killed in Ramallah refugee camp
The Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that a 16-year-old was killed by the IDF in the al-Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, the West Bank.
Houthis cut four cables, telecommunications company says
The Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said that four of its underwater cables had been cut in the Red Sea, affecting some 25 percent of traffic.
Worshipers shot at while trying to enter Joseph's Tomb in Nablus
Jewish pilgrims to Joseph's Tomb attempted to enter the sensitive site, without the authorization of the IDF. Hasidic Jews in 11 vehicles entered the West Bank city of Nablus, where they were shot at. None were wounded.
Israel destroys home of terrorist in 2023 Jordan Valley shooting
The IDF conducted an overnight raid in Nablus, destroying the home of Muad al-Masri, the terrorist who killed three women in the Jordan Valley in 2023.
US CENTCOM commander concludes regional visit
