The IDF said on Monday that it had eliminated a cell of terrorists that launched rockets at southern Israel Be'eri and Hatzerin – within 30 minutes of the launch.

Soldiers from the Nachal Brigade identified the source of the attack and called in an aerial strike that killed the terrorists, who belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction.

The brigade killed 15 terrorists over the past day, using sniper fire, tanks, and aerial assaults.

The 98th Division expanded operations in Khan Yunis's Hamad neighborhood, conducting raids in the area. The Givati Brigade, 7th Brigade, and special forces killed terrorists within civilian areas.

The 7th Brigade led the evacuation of civilians in the area, arresting some 80 wanted terror suspects embedded within the civilian population.

