Hostage and ceasefire deal could be reached before or during Ramadan - report

A hostage and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could be reached before the Ramadan holiday period, as negotiators see “slow progress,” Egyptian officials told The Wall Street Journal.

While a senior Hamas official provided a “more realistic target” for the report, saying the deal could happen within the first week of the Muslim-holiday.

Previous reports indicated that Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was in no rush to secure a hostage and ceasefire deal, instead he hoped an Israeli operation in the southernmost area of Rafah during Ramadan would push Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank toward a violent response.

With the latest WSJ report, the question remained whether Sinwar could even be reached since his last message was delivered by courier over a week ago which brought his very stark position to the negotiations.

In the meantime, Israel agreed to outlines of a second proposal drawn up in Paris by mediators from the United States, Qatar, Egypt and France, with WSJ’s sources confirming previous reports. While there was still nothing concrete from the Hamas side.

However, the Israeli official reiterated concern over whether Hamas was serious about reaching an agreement, pointing out that its delegation in Cairo failed to provide a list of living hostages and the state of their conditions. Israel reportedly believed the talks focused on about 40 hostages, without knowing if they were at all alive.

Israel’s Channel 12 has since quoted its source who clarified that the number of live hostages was requested in the negotiations, not the names. Since this list was not provided, no Israeli delegation was sent to Cairo because the talks were deemed not serious.

Other reports indicated that Hamas was adamant about the complete cessation of hostilities as a perquisite for any deal, while a senior Israeli official was quoted by Hebrew-language media as believing that Sinwar was deliberately sabotaging the ceasefire talks in order to achieve the violent response during Ramadan.