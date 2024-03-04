UNRWA compiling Gazan claims of abuse while detained by Israeli forces - report

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) began compiling testimonies from Gazans who claim to be abused while detained by Israeli security forces, according to The New York Times.

The UN aid agency solely for Palestinians was itself being investigated for a number of its employees participating in the Hamas-led October 7 attack, having had its funds frozen by a number of countries during reviews, and has warned it could be shut down without further funding.

The latest report by UNRWA, seen by NYT ahead of its publication, alleged that at least 1,000 Gazan civilians were detained and later released from military holding sites in Israel, some of whom complained of their conditions, as well as at least one death.

According to the report, detainees included males and females whose ages ranged from 6 to 82, and an unspecified number died while in detention. While the allegations ranged from detainees saying they were “beaten, stripped, robbed, blindfolded, sexually abused and denied access to lawyers and doctors, often for more than a month.”

“A range of ill-treatment that Gazans of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have reported facing in makeshift detention facilities in Israel,” the NYT quoted from the draft document, which concluded the purpose “was used to extract information or confessions, to intimidate and humiliate, and to punish.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz rebuked the report, saying “The audacity of UNRWA, with employees complicit in the October 7th massacre and thousands linked to Hamas, is unacceptable. Their facilities were exploited by terrorist networks.”

“Philippe Lazzarini, who remained silent, must step down. UNRWA's presence in Gaza post-Hamas is untenable. This marks the end of Hamas's influence in the UN,” the foreign minister concluded.

According to a WSJ report in late February, U.S. intelligence found varying levels of credibility regarding Israeli claims of UNRWA staff involvement in Hamas activities.

While a number of UN experts leveled accusations against Israel, from alleging deliberate starvation of Gazans as a form of “genocide,” to claiming Israeli soldiers sexually abused women.