IDF surrounds Hamad area in Gaza, catching terrorists attempting to flee with civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed further details on its “Crown of the West” operation in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip.

The 9th Division was described as arriving secretly to surround the area, based on intelligence assessments of many terrorist infrastructures in the Hamad neighborhood.

Terrorists from battles in Khan Yunis had escaped to the Hamas area as a hiding place, but the Gibati and 7th Armored Brigade surrounded the area as part of the Division’s activity, with commandos carrying out targeted raids.

Among the targets were weapons warehouses, hide-outs in apartments, and even infrastructure used by senior Hamas officials. Previous airstrikes had cleared out even more terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

The “Crown of the West” operational attack began with extensive airstrikes on 50 targets in less than 10 minutes, as well as artillery support from the ground. And overtime the IDF disclosed more details from its expanded operation in Khan Yunis.

Furthermore, the IDF established humanitarian evacuation routes in the area to allow civilians to seek shelter. However, terrorists attempted to leave the area but were prevented by the Israeli forces. According to the announcement, dozens of terrorists attempted to flee but were arrested and later provided intelligence used in battles.