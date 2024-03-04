Hamas hands demands to mediators, while Egyptians describe 'remarkable progress' - report
The return of 500 families to northern Gaza is one demand, as well as specific Palestinian prisoners the terror group wants for the Israeli hostages
Hamas reportedly delivered to international mediators in Cairo information of Palestinian security prisoners it demands to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, as part of the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release.
According to Al-Arabiya, citing a Hamas source, the terror group also demanded the return of 500 families to northern Gaza during the ceasefire period.
Meanwhile, in another separate report, the Egyptian Al-Ghad cited “an informed Egyptian source” describing “remarkable progress” in the Cairo talks on a Gaza ceasefire.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported an agreement could be reached before Ramadan, in less than a week, also citing an Egyptian official. While a senior Hamas official told the American newspaper the first week of the major Muslim holiday was a "more realistic target."
Meanwhile, Hamas reportedly refused to provide Israel with a list of living hostages and its senior leadership in Gaza may still be unreachable for a final agreement.