Hamas hands demands to mediators, while Egyptians describe 'remarkable progress' - report

Hamas reportedly delivered to international mediators in Cairo information of Palestinian security prisoners it demands to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, as part of the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release.

According to Al-Arabiya, citing a Hamas source, the terror group also demanded the return of 500 families to northern Gaza during the ceasefire period.

Meanwhile, in another separate report, the Egyptian Al-Ghad cited “an informed Egyptian source” describing “remarkable progress” in the Cairo talks on a Gaza ceasefire.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported an agreement could be reached before Ramadan, in less than a week, also citing an Egyptian official. While a senior Hamas official told the American newspaper the first week of the major Muslim holiday was a "more realistic target."

Meanwhile, Hamas reportedly refused to provide Israel with a list of living hostages and its senior leadership in Gaza may still be unreachable for a final agreement.

