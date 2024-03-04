"Please help us;" recording of 3 hostages' pleas for help revealed

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the chilling moments leading up to the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages in Gaza have been revealed through a haunting recording broadcast by Israeli channel Kan.

The recording, captured by a camera attached to a dog dispatched by the IDF to inspect a building where the hostages were hiding, captures the desperate cries for help of Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samar Fouad Talalka, 24.

"We are under the stairs, please help us," the agonizing plea echoes in the footage, as the hostages frantically seek assistance while concealed in the building.

Tragically, the recording also captures the moment when the dog carrying the camera was shot by Hamas operatives. Despite this, the camera continued to transmit, revealing the harrowing ordeal unfolding within the besieged building.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764371015302328663 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The hostages identified themselves as Israeli and pleaded for aid, with Alon and Yotam explicitly calling out their names in a bid for rescue. Notably, the name of Samar Fouad Talalka, an Arab Israeli citizen, was not mentioned, likely out of fear that his identity could be misconstrued by Israeli forces amidst the chaos.

The revelation of this recording comes amidst the IDF's acknowledgment that the soldiers of the Golani brigade who inadvertently killed the hostages may have mistaken their pleas for assistance as a ploy by terrorists. The hostages had attempted to signal their presence by removing their shirts and waving white flags as they exited the building on December 15, a gesture tragically overlooked by the troops.

It was only after the recovery of the camera on December 18, three days following the fatal incident, that the IDF became aware of the hostages' desperate attempts to alert forces to their whereabouts. Among these efforts was the poignant act of inscribing "SOS" with the remnants of their food on a banner hung outside the building, a poignant testament to their courage and desperation in the face of impending tragedy.