Hamas official says terror group does not know which hostages are alive

In an interview with the BBC, a Hamas political official revealed that the organization lacks the knowledge to provide Israel with a list of living hostages, as it remains uncertain about the status and whereabouts of all captives.

Basim Naim, a member of Hamas's politburo, explained to the BBC from Istanbul that Hamas has refrained from submitting a list of hostages to Israel due to the complexities of the situation.

"Technically and practically, it is now impossible to know exactly who is still alive and who has been killed," Naim stated, citing the impact of Israeli bombardments and the blockade on Gaza.

Naim emphasized that the hostages are dispersed across various locations and groups, making it challenging to gather accurate information. He reiterated Hamas's call for a ceasefire to facilitate the collection of data regarding the hostages.

The interview comes amid ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with Qatar acting as a mediator. However, talks hit a snag after Hamas failed to provide Israel with the number of living captives, a crucial requirement for advancing ceasefire negotiations.

i24NEWS

Israel has demanded that Hamas specify the ratio of security prisoners it seeks to be released per Israeli hostage as part of any ceasefire agreement. Without progress on these demands, Israel opted against sending a delegation to Cairo for further discussions on a potential ceasefire deal involving American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.

There are believed to be 134 hostages still held in Gaza out of the 253 kidnapped during the Hamas-led assault on the northwestern Negev on October 7. Israel has confirmed the deaths of 32 hostages.