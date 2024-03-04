Netanyahu's office denies Biden refused PM's call amid Gaza aid incident

In response to an unsourced report from Sky News Arabia suggesting that US President Joe Biden declined a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the deadly events in Gaza City last week, Netanyahu's office dismissed the claim as "fake news" on Monday.

According to a statement provided to The Times of Israel, the Prime Minister's Office refuted the report, stating that neither side had requested a conversation.

The office emphasized that the Americans did not attribute blame to Israel for the incident and thus did not seek a call with the Israeli prime minister.

The reported incident in Gaza occurred when aid trucks were swarmed by Palestinians, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, which has prompted calls for an international inquiry and garnered widespread condemnation.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci), File

While Hamas has accused Israeli troops of firing at the crowd, the IDF maintains that many casualties were caused by a chaotic stampede as people rushed for food aid. Israeli forces claim to have only targeted individuals posing a direct threat.

The Biden administration's stance on the situation has reflected growing tensions, with President Biden suggesting that Israel risks losing international support due to its conservative government.

Additionally, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Selma, Alabama, urged Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.