Historic appointment: IDF names woman as commander of Air Force base

In a historic milestone for Israel's military, the IDF has announced the appointment of a woman to command an Israeli Air Force base for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel "Gimmel," whose full identity remains protected by her rank and first initial in Hebrew, has been nominated by IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi to lead the Ovda Airbase.

Her promotion to the rank of colonel accompanies this groundbreaking appointment.

Gimmel brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having joined the IAF in 2003 as a transport aircraft pilot. Throughout her distinguished career, she has served in various capacities, including as commander of the 122nd Squadron. Most recently, she has contributed her expertise to IAF operations.

This landmark appointment reflects a significant step forward in Israel's military landscape, signaling the increasing recognition of women's capabilities and contributions within the armed forces. Gimmel's elevation to this prestigious position underscores the IDF's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity, while also highlighting the remarkable talent and dedication of its personnel.

As Gimmel assumes command of the Ovda Airbase, she paves the way for future generations of women in the IDF, inspiring confidence and breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated spheres.