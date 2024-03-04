IDF reveals recordings of UNRWA staff taking part in October 7 massacre

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has unveiled damning evidence against two United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees allegedly involved in the Hamas-led assault on October 7.

In the recordings, Mamdouh al-Qali, identified as an Islamic Jihad terrorist employed as an Arabic teacher at an UNRWA school, can be heard declaring, "I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews." Another voice, purportedly belonging to Yousef al-Hawajara, a Hamas operative who worked as a teacher at an UNRWA school in Deir al-Balah, is heard stating, "We have female hostages. I captured one."

The revelation comes amidst mounting concerns over the infiltration of terror elements within international aid organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.

According to IDF intelligence, approximately 450 militants, predominantly affiliated with Hamas, hold positions within UNRWA.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently identified an additional 12 UNRWA staff members allegedly involved in the October 7 massacre. These revelations have intensified calls for the dismantling of UNRWA, a longstanding demand from Jerusalem.

The IDF's disclosures have triggered apprehension among donor countries, leading to announcements of funding freezes. Such measures raise the prospect of UNRWA ceasing operations in Gaza and other Middle Eastern regions in the coming weeks.