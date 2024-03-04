UN report: "Reasonable grounds to believe" Hamas committed sexual violence on October 7

A recent United Nations report has raised allegations against Hamas for perpetrating sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, during the group's assault on southern Israeli communities on October 7.

Led by UN special envoy for sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, a team of experts visited Israel between January 29 and February 14 to investigate claims of sexual violence linked to the October 7 attacks.

The report, spanning 24 pages, states that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that Hamas terrorists committed sexual violence at multiple locations during the assault.

The report also mentions receiving credible information indicating other forms of sexual violence, such as genital mutilation and sexualized torture. Hamas has consistently denied accusations of sexual violence.

During the October 7 attacks, thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli territory, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties and the capture of 253 hostages, mostly civilians. The UN report indicates that some of these hostages, taken to Gaza, were subjected to various forms of sexual violence.

According to the report, a comprehensive investigation is necessary to determine the full extent and attribution of the sexual violence perpetrated during the attacks. The UN team also received information regarding sexual violence against Palestinian men and women in Israeli detention settings, during house raids, and at checkpoints after October 7.

In response to the report, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has recalled the country's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, for immediate consultations. The Israeli government has expressed frustration over the UN's handling of the report and its failure to convene the Security Council to address the findings.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Hamas has not faced any immediate repercussions from the international community. As of now, the UN Secretary-General has not initiated actions to declare Hamas a terrorist organization or impose sanctions on its supporters.