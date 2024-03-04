Israeli businesswoman advocates flooding Gaza with food to prevent aid truck swarms

In the wake of the recent incident where mobs swarmed humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza, Israeli businesswoman Shoham Teller has proposed a solution to prevent future occurrences.

Teller, known for her involvement in commercial projects in the Gaza Strip, suggests flooding Gaza with food as a means to address the underlying issues contributing to such incidents.

In an interview with Kan, Teller expressed understanding for the desperation of Gaza's population, which has endured malnutrition and limited aid access for months. She believes that allowing food importers in Gaza to resume operations and increasing the availability of food supplies could help alleviate the situation.

Teller outlined her proposal, stating, "There is a solution to this, which is to allow food importers in Gaza to resume operations, and flood Gaza with food. The supplies can be moved through various entry points, including Rafah, Karnei Shomron, Erez, or Kerem Shalom."

She specifically highlighted the importance of allowing traditional food importers, with a proven track record in the industry, to import essential items like oil and sugar.

Addressing concerns about potential raids on these food imports, Teller emphasized that Gazans are less likely to target trucks carrying supplies that have been paid for by importers.

She noted, "They mobbed the humanitarian aid trucks because they were free. When they know that a food importer has paid dearly for supplies, they will not approach the truck. Additionally, the importer also knows how best to defend the trucks."