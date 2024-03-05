Fighter jet shoots down Syrian drone; IDF advances in central, southern Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Gantz meets Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, speaking about the urgent need for hostage release and ceasefire deal
The IDF continues to thwart aggressions along its northern border, intercepting a UAV that entered from Syria in the morning, a day after a deadly anti-tank missile from Lebanon killed a foreign worker and wounded seven others in Margaliot.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini called in the UN General Assembly for more funding after countries withdrew financial support in response to members of the agency working with Hamas.
Meanwhile, war cabinet member Benny Gantz is in Washington, DC, where he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The pair discussed the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, as well as the need for a ceasefire deal to release the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.
To catch up on the events of Monday, click here>>
Read more in-depth analysis here>>
Foreign worker killed in Margaliot missile attack identified as Indian
Nibin Maxwell, a 31-year-old Indian national, was identified as the foreign worker killed in northern Israel's Margaliot by a guided anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.
US envoy meets Lebanese PM, parliamentary speaker
Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy, conducted meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in an effort to advance a cessation of Hezbollah-Israel hostilities.
IDF operating in Gaza, eliminating terrorists by ground and air
The IDF said its 98th Division had advanced in southern Gaza, surrounding the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis. Dozens of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were arrested despite trying to hide among the civilian population.
During raids in the neighborhood, weapons and munitions were confiscated.
At the same time, the Nachal Brigade is operating in central Gaza, eliminating some 20 terrorists by directing tank fire, snipers, and unmanned drones.
In Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, a terrorist squad was identified before they were killed by an airstrike carried out by a fighter jet.
The Israel Air Force attacked some 50 Hamas targets in Gaza over the past day, including launch positions, munitions warehouses, tunnel shafts and other military infrastructure.
Why is Hamas reluctant to give a list of hostages?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764910109660966912
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Foreign Minister accuses Guterres of 'softening' UN report on sexual violence
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was working to "soften" the report on sexual violence committed against Israelis on October 7.
Guterres has brought the UN to "its lowest level" by ignoring the rape and violence committed against Israel, Katz added.
Katz said he summoned Gilad Erdan, Israeli envoy to the UN, for consultations on the matter.
IDF arrests 2 Hamas activists in West Bank, including terrorist released in exchange
The IDF conducted arrests in the West Bank village of Kobar overnight, arresting two female Hamas activists who posted inciteful material ahead of Ramadan. One of the women, Hanan al-Barghouthi, was previously released by Israel in the November exchange deal with Hamas to release hostages.
Foreign Ministry applauds UN report, rejects claims of rape by Israelis
Israel's Foreign Ministry welcomed the UN report of sexual violence commited by terrorists on October 7, while outright rejecting any claims listed in the report of Israel's security establishment commiting similar acts against Palestinian prisoners.
UNRWA chief calls for urgent funding in UN General Assembly
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini spoke to the UN General Assembly, saying the organization is "functioning hand-to-mouth" since countries withdrew funding, following allegations that members of the organization are associated with Hamas terrorists.
IDF demolishes West Bank home of terrorist who murdered Israelis
The Israel Defense Forces operated overnight in the village of Dan, near Jenin, to destroy the home of the terrorist who killed Aviad Nir and Shai Nigrekar last August in Huwara, West Bank.
US announces attack on Houthi targets in response to missiles against ships
The US CENTCOM announced it had attacked Houthi targets Monday, after the Iran-backed group fired several missiles and hit a commercial vessel.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764867754958410230
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Gantz meets Harris, discussing ongoing conflict and ceasefire deal
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz met in Washington, DC, amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire deal to release the hostages still held by terrorists in Gaza.