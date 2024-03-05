The IDF continues to thwart aggressions along its northern border, intercepting a UAV that entered from Syria in the morning, a day after a deadly anti-tank missile from Lebanon killed a foreign worker and wounded seven others in Margaliot.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini called in the UN General Assembly for more funding after countries withdrew financial support in response to members of the agency working with Hamas.

Meanwhile, war cabinet member Benny Gantz is in Washington, DC, where he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The pair discussed the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, as well as the need for a ceasefire deal to release the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

