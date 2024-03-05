U.S. envoy visits region to prevent further Hezbollah-Israel escalation

As regional efforts are focused on securing a ceasefire in Gaza before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the U.S. is engaged in shuttle diplomacy on a second front: preventing a flare-up on the highly combustible Israel-Lebanon border.

White House senior adviser Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Monday for another round of talks with Lebanese officials. The U.S. envoy met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is considered a Hezbollah ally.

Hochstein will not be dealing with the Hezbollah terror group itself, instead working with officials channels to force the Iranian-proxy to pull back from the Lebanon border.

The White House adviser is then expected to make his way to Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Mossad chief David Barnea and other senior officials.

With efforts concentrated on securing a ceasefire-hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, with the help of Egyptian, Qatari and U.S. mediators, there have been parallel attempts to secure a diplomatic solution to the situation on Israel's northern front. Hochstein acknowledged that even if a deal is reached in Gaza, it does not guarantee calm on the Israel-Lebanon border. Though not a party to the negotiations, Hezbollah observed the previous ceasefire that was secured between Israel and Hamas in November.

There has been daily cross-border fire, with a spate of deadly incidents in recent days. On Monday, an anti-tank missile attack killed one person and wounded nine others, all identified as foreign laborers, who were working in an agricultural field in Margaliot. Over the weekend, Israel killed seven Hezbollah fighters in separate strikes in Lebanon.

A recent CNN report says the U.S. is particularly concerned that Israel could launch an offensive in southern Lebanon in the late spring or early summer, after its ground operations in Gaza wind down. Israel has been eyeing a ground maneuver in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold where it is believed the majority of the remaining 134 hostages are being held. Iran has reportedly given Hezbollah the 'green light' to escalate fighting in case Israel does launch an incursion in Rafah, with plans to increase Hezbollah's weaponry.

Hochstein has been serving as the U.S. point-person on the current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, having served as the mediator of an Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal that was signed in October 2022. The Israeli-American diplomat and businessman previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.