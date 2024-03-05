Hamas dismisses United Nation report on sexual violence

Hamas has rejected a UN report presented on Monday, which alleges the commission of sexual violence by its members on October 7 in Israel, dismissing the accusations as "false claims."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hamas refuted the findings of the report by UN special representative Pramila Patten, asserting that it "does not document any testimony from what she calls victims of these cases."

The report, compiled by the UN Secretary-General's mission on sexual violence in conflicts and presented on Monday, outlines evidence, primarily circumstantial, of attacks carried out by terrorists on October 7, as well as in Gaza following the hostage situation. Led by Pramila Patten, the mission notes instances of rape, gang rape, rape of corpses, genital mutilation, nudity, and binding of corpses.

During her visit to the attack sites, the UN's deputy secretary-general, accompanied by a team of experts in medicine and law, aimed to gather facts and information on the sexual assaults perpetrated by Hamas terrorists. After reviewing footage compiled by the IDF of the October 7 atrocities, Patten remarked, "After seeing this video, I understood things that I did not understand before about the scale of the catastrophe that occurred."

The report confirms evidence of sexual violence being employed as a weapon in the October 7 attack and suggests that individuals held captive by Hamas in Gaza were subjected to such violence, potentially ongoing. It acknowledges challenges in attributing all acts in southern Israel to Hamas due to limited time and resources, suggesting involvement by other groups or Palestinian civilians.

As part of the investigation, Patten's team conducted 36 in-depth interviews and analyzed 5,000 photos and 50 hours of video footage. The report is set to be reviewed by Israel in the coming weeks, with an opportunity for feedback within a week of receipt.