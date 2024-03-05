U.S. and Jordan conduct second humanitarian aid airdrop into Gaza

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United States, in collaboration with Jordan, has conducted its second airdrop of essential aid supplies into the region within a span of four days.

The US Army's Central Command (Centcom) provided further insight into the joint operation, which involved US Air Force C-130 aircraft and specialized US Army Soldiers tasked with aerial delivery of humanitarian assistance supplies.

Centcom's Twitter announcement highlighted the extensive effort, emphasizing the delivery of over 36,800 US and Jordanian meal equivalents to northern Gaza, an area identified as facing critical needs. This initiative aims to facilitate civilian access to vital aid amid the ongoing crisis.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors," Centcom reiterated, underlining the commitment to addressing the pressing humanitarian situation in the region.

Jordan had previously announced its participation in the joint airdrop, citing it as the largest operation conducted since the onset of the conflict. The collaborative effort involved three Jordanian planes, three US planes, and one aircraft each from France and Egypt, reflecting international cooperation in addressing the crisis in Gaza.