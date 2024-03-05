"We’ll know in a couple days” President Biden says on hostage deal

During remarks aboard Air Force One, US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, noting that the ball is now in Hamas' court following cooperation from the Israeli side.

President Biden stated, "The Israelis are cooperating, and it’s now up to Hamas to agree to a ceasefire. We’ll know in a couple of days."

When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire by Ramadan, Biden underscored the urgency, expressing concern over the dangerous implications if the conflict continues into the holy month, which begins next week.

He stressed, "There’s got to be a ceasefire. If we get to a circumstance that it continues to Ramadan… it’s gonna be very dangerous. So, we are trying very, very hard to get a ceasefire." Biden reiterated his commitment to facilitating aid into Gaza, emphasizing the necessity of delivering humanitarian assistance to the region.

Addressing inquiries about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden maintained that it remains unchanged, asserting, "Like it's always been." He remained focused on the diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire, recognizing the gravity of the situation and the imperative to prevent further escalation.

President Biden reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the continuation of hostilities would only exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the region. He underscored the importance of delivering aid to Gaza, stating, "We must get more aid into Gaza."