IDF strike in Gaza eliminates terrorists who participated in Oct 7, as well as Hamas commanders | LIVE UPDATES
Following talks with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, one of the largest barrages were launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel
Tensions were high on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a barrage was launched from southern Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by hitting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. While Palestinians report of extensive activity in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Israeli security forces arrest 17 wanted persons during counterterrorism operations across the West Bank
CENTCOM shoots down Houthi missile, drone attack on USS Carney
COGAT updates 102 food trucks entering Gaza on average, compared to 70 before October 7th
A troubling development for Israel? U.S. pushes for initial Gaza ceasefire without return of hostages - report
IDF eliminates terrorists who participated in Oct 7, as well as Hamas commanders, with targeted strike in Gaza
In total, the IDF said dozens of terrorists were eliminated across the Gaza Strip over the past day.
Avivim village in northern Israel was hit by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory, causing extensive property damage
Palestinian reports of Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank
Gantz on his way to UK following trip to the U.S.