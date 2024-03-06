U.S. pushes for initial Gaza ceasefire without return of hostages - report

While holding out for Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage release proposal, U.S. and Arab negotiators floated a potential short pause to hostilities in the Gaza Strip while the larger deal gets ironed out, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Israeli media were quick to pick up on the U.S. shift away from conditioning any ceasefire on the release of hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack, reading in between the lines of official statements, as well as through sources.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement alongside the Qatari prime minister, saying a ceasefire would enable a hostage release rather than being a precondition. A political source told Israel Hayom that was indeed a shift in the American position.

Just last night, U.S. President Joe Biden said "The Israelis are cooperating, and it’s now up to Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.”

Now, according to the WSJ report citing negotiators in the international effort, the latest push would seek to avoid fighting during Islam’s holy month Ramadan, while some are concerned Hamas wants to inflame the region instead, particularly with Israel vowing to expand its ground maneuver to Gaza’s southernmost area of Rafah.

While the shift in favor of Hamas would reward its holdout, the Biden administration was reportedly under pressure to reach a pause in fighting and to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza from getting worse.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The terrorist organization Hamas released a statement, saying it showed “necessary flexibility” but blamed Israel, particularly for not withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and allowing all the displaced Gazans to return to their homes.

Al-Akhbar reported, based on a Palestinian source, that the Hamas delegation had already submitted its detailed answer to the second proposal put together by mediators in Paris and the terrorist organization stipulated there was “no room for negotiations and agreements that do not ultimately lead to a halt to the entire war, and the complete withdrawal of the [IDF] army from the Gaza Strip."